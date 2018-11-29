Helen Bryant to lead on SME and corporate partnerships at Allianz as David Martin departs

Martin leaving for Zurich to become MD of UK retail business.

Allianz Insurance has appointed Helen Bryant as director of SME and corporate partnerships with effect from 1 December.

The move comes just 48 hours after Zurich confirmed it had swooped to recruit David Martin as managing director for its UK retail business.

Martin has held the role at Allianz since 2016 having joined in 2001. He remains with the business for the time being as part of an orderly handover.

Manager

Bryant will become responsible for the trading and development of Allianz’s small business account, its commercial digital trading capabilities and managing corporate partnerships.

She also joined the insurer in 2001 coming on board as a management trainee.

During her career at Allianz Bryant was made regional manager for the Central & East region in 2014 and took over the wider London, Central & East regional manager role in July 2016.

Allianz stated that director of broker markets Nick Hobbs will oversee the London, Central & East region while the company goes through the selection process for Bryant’s replacement as regional manager.

Track record

Simon McGinn, general manager of commercial and personal at Allianz commented: “Helen brings to her new role a wealth of experience from within Allianz as well as exceptional business and leadership skills.

“I am delighted that she will be able to build on the strong and successful business model that we have in this area.”

He concluded: “Helen is well regarded amongst brokers, with a clear focus on achieving positive outcomes for customers.

“She has an extremely impressive track record at Allianz and will, I am sure, bring clear delivery focus and strategic insight into her new area of responsibility.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.