Up to 50 jobs at risk amid RSA specialty and wholesale restructure

Provider pulls out of international construction, international freight and fixed price marine protection and indemnity business and is consulting with staff members about redundancies.

RSA Group is set to restructure its specialty and wholesale business, part of RSA Global Risk Solutions (GRS) in a move that could see around 50 redundancies in the business.

Insurance Age understands that the number of redundancies is not likely to be more that 50 but the final outcome is dependent on consultation and redistribution of people into new roles.

A spokesperson said that the insurer was consulting with staff members but is looking to redistribute roles where possible and also creating new jobs.

The move will see RSA exit its international construction, international freight and fixed price marine protection and indemnity business lines with immediate effect or at contract expiry.

The provider detailed that the decision had been taken because these lines were “unlikely to satisfy the group’s profitability requirements in the foreseeable future”.

Restructure

In addition, RSA’s London Market business, which is part of its UK and International region, will now focus on four key specialisms; international hull, international cargo and transportation, international property and international engineering and renewable energy risks.

The provider said these portfolios will allow it to focus on areas of existing strength and “establish a platform for profitable growth in the future”.

However, its London Market portfolios in international marine cargo and international marine transportation will be restructured into one unit under new leadership, with exposures in both areas “significantly reducing”.

According to RSA these actions are expected to reduce premiums written through the London Market by around 33% year on year from 2018 to 2019.

RSA said the move was part of an ongoing review to streamline its international exposure and improving underwriting and pricing accuracy.

Action

Stephen Hester, RSA group chief executive, said in October that the provider would take action on pricing and underwriting in certain classes of business, with a “willingness to walk away from business”.

This came after the insurer reported a loss of £70m in its UK underwriting business in the third quarter of 2018.

The strategy to review its pricing and underwriting was previously flagged by UK and International CEO Steve Lewis after RSA UK posted an underwriting loss of £116m in its financial results for 2017.

RSA has previously pulled out of the motor trade market as well as personal lines private motor.

Approach

Commenting on the announcement, Lewis said: “RSA has historically served the London International Specialty and Wholesale market across a broad range of products and exposures.

“The changes we are making to our portfolio will enable us to take a much more targeted approach, focusing our efforts on specialist areas where we have market leading expertise and capacity.

“We will continue to evolve and build on this strategy over time in order to deliver sustained value for our customers and shareholders alike.”

Tony Buckle, managing director of Global Risk Solutions, added: “As a specialist insurer to the London Market, RSA will offer distinctive, best-in-class propositions to our customers in the segments on which we are focused.

“This will enable us to develop and sharpen our expertise, and manage our exposures and volatility more effectively. We will be working closely with our customers and their brokers to assist them in a smooth transition.”

