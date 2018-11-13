Aviva on top again in Brokerbility satisfaction survey

Axa and RSA take joint second place.

Aviva has taken the top spot again for overall customer satisfaction for the second year running in Brokerbility’s bi-annual member survey, according to the network.



The latest edition of the Brokerbility Insurer Satisfaction Survey found that Axa and RSA took joint second place, while AIG achieved the highest overall improvement score.



Aviva grabbed the top spot from Allianz earlier this year. Axa has previously held the position for many years.



Partnerships

The survey includes Brokerbility’s seven key insurer partners Axa, Allianz, Aviva, AIG, NIG, RSA and Zurich.



Ian Stutz, managing director of Brokerbility, said: “Now in its 12th year, our bi-annual insurer survey is about improving customer service.



“By continuously canvassing the views of our brokers and sharing the results, we will improve service standards and continue to strengthen our insurer partnerships”.



Highlights

Brokerbility’s key highlights from the survey included:

Allianz was the leading insurer in the claims category;

Aviva Bonus kept its top spot in underwriting;

RSA remained top of the accounts survey with the highest improvement score.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.