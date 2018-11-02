Quizzical questions: 2 November 2018

Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live. Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?



Pleased with your results?



Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz



Quiz away.





The FCA said it would consider “all possible remedies” to make the market work for consumers.



The broker detailed that the full value of the deal would depend on the performance of the businesses.



The insurance industry has previously seen it double in just two years.



The coverage provides fully comprehensive physical damage protection



Provider to work with the MGA on property, casualty and motor trade products.