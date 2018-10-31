CFC: Industry is failing firms on cyber

Graeme Newman chats about cyber insurance, the benefits of being an MGA and the firm's strategy following its recent management buyout.

The UK insurance industry is failing businesses when it comes to cyber insurance, according to CFC Underwriting chief innovation officer Graeme Newman.

“I’m not convinced insurers or brokers are getting cyber,” Newman told Insurance Age.

He added that because many brokers and insurers don’t have enough knowledge about it they struggle to articulate how cyber insurance works and why businesses need it.

“The product is great, but insurance doesn’t have a great reputation so a lot of clients, particularly small businesses, feel we’re trying to sell them something that they don’t need,” Newman continued.

However, he explained that while the United States is a much bigger market for cyber insurance, the UK is a growing focus for CFC.

MBO

The managing general agent (MGA) completed a management buyout in March 2017, and Newman maintained that the firm’s strategy has not changed as a result.

“The nice bit is that our new investors haven’t changed a thing,” he noted. “It was just a swap from one set of investors to another set of investors.

CFC’s founder and chief executive David Walsh and the rest of the management team bought the business with the support of Vitruvian Partners, in a deal reported to be worth £220m.

This followed the news from December 2016 that CFC had appointed banker Evercore to explore refinancing options.

“We continue to do what we did before and I believe we are challenging this industry and carving out a real niche in it,” Newman continued.

The cyber expert also specialises in insurance for the new service economy, including emerging technology companies, life science businesses, FinTech and InsurTech businesses.

“Being an MGA allows us to move into new business lines fast, it allows us to draw capital from many different providers potentially around the world and it gives us a flexible platform to move forward,” Newman concluded.

