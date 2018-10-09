Aviva CEO Mark Wilson on gardening leave ahead of April 2019 departure

Wilson has been with the insurer since January 2013.

Aviva CEO Mark Wilson is now on gardening leave ahead of leaving the insurer on 9 April 2019.

Sir Adrian Montague, currently non-executive chairman of Aviva, has taken on executive responsibilities leading a committee of: Andy Briggs (CEO, UK insurance), Thomas Stoddard (chief financial officer) and Maurice Tulloch (CEO, international insurance).

The move is subject to regulatory approval.

The provider confirmed that the search for Wilson’s successor has begun. It will look at internal and external candidates and expects the hunt to last four months.

Once a new CEO is appointed Montague will switch back to the non-executive chairman role.

Transition

Wilson will still be paid during his gardening leave and according to the provider will stay engaged with the company to help with a “planned and orderly transition”.

At the end of the six months Aviva will pay for the rest of Wilson’s notice period taking him up to 9 October 2019 but he will be able to look for other work.

Wilson became CEO of Aviva in January 2013 stepping into the post after Andrew Moss had resigned in May 2012 following a shareholder revolt.

His CV included 18 years with Axa’s Asia-Pacific business as well as being CEO and president of AIA Group.

During his time at Aviva he led the £5.6bn takeover of Friends Life which was announced in 2014 and completed in 2015.

He was also in charge during the preference shares debacle this March when criticism from investors forced the insurer to u-turn from its plans to cancel £450m of shares.

Honour

Wilson commented: “When I joined Aviva, the company was in poor health. Aviva is very different today.”

He stated that he had achieved what he wanted to and it was now time to move on to new things.

Adding: “It has been an honour to lead Aviva through this period of immense change. I am happy I leave the company in a strong position from which it can thrive.

“I would like to thank all those within and outside Aviva who have supported the successful turnaround and I wish everyone in Aviva the very best for the future.”

Potential

Montague said: “We have agreed with Mark this is the right time for a new leader to ensure Aviva delivers to its full potential.

“Our priority is to ensure, with our new chief executive, that we have the right strategy, focus, capabilities and leadership.

“I am confident we will deliver long term growth for the benefit of our customers, our people and our shareholders.”

