Brit's Mark Cloutier to become Aspen CEO

Move follows Apollo's purchase of Aspen.

Brit executive chairman Mark Cloutier is to step down in December in order to take up a role with an affiliate of private equity firm Apollo Global Management.

Cloutier will work as a consultant with a focus on the $2.6bn (£2.02bn) acquisition of Bermuda-headquartered Aspen Insurance Holdings by Apollo.

Following the completion of the deal he will be taking on the role of chairman and chief executive officer of Aspen.

Cloutier was appointed CEO of Brit in 2011 and moved to the executive chairman post in January 2017.

During his 40 years in the industry Cloutier has held a number of senior positions, including CEO of Alea Group, CEO of Overseas Partner Re and president of E.W. Blanch Insurance Services.

Former Aspen CEO Stephen Postlewhite will be taking up the deputy global chief underwriting officer role at QBE Re in November.

History

Matthew Wilson, CEO, Brit, said: “Mark has played a pivotal role in Brit’s recent history, driving the establishment of Brit as a top-quartile Lloyd’s insurer and leading the business through its return to the public markets and subsequent acquisition by Fairfax.

“The high esteem with which Mark is held across the business is testament to what he has achieved at the highest levels in our industry. Both on behalf of the board and personally, I would like to thank Mark for his leadership, wise counsel and most importantly, friendship and wish him the very best in the next stage of his career.”

Cloutier commented: “Being part of the Brit story has been an exciting and rewarding experience, I am proud of what we achieved and can leave knowing I leave an outstanding team and market leading business under Matthew’s very capable leadership.

“The combination of Brit’s many strengths with the resources, support and values of the Fairfax group puts the company in a terrific position to grow and succeed well into the future.”

He continued: “I will always owe a debt of gratitude to, and will be a good friend and supporter of, Matthew Wilson and the Brit team as well as Prem Watsa and the entire Fairfax organisation.”

