RSA adds Adrian Sweeney as CUO for UK and international business

Sweeney previously worked at Zurich and left the insurer in 2017.

Adrian Sweeney has been appointed as chief underwriting officer for RSA’s UK and international business.

He will start at the insurer on 1 October subject to regulatory approval.

Sweeney replaces Finlay Smith who has moved internally to take up the CUO role for the Global Risk Solutions business.

Sweeney has spent the majority of his career working across Zurich’s international businesses in senior underwriting and operations roles, latterly as the CUO for Zurich’s commercial businesses globally.

He left Zurich in August 2017.

Competitive edge

Steve Lewis, CEO UK and international, RSA, said: “Adrian joins us at a pivotal moment in our journey to be best in class, and his expertise and insights will be hugely valuable to our pricing and underwriting community as we continue to build our capabilities and competitive edge.”

Sweeney added: “RSA is a company ready to step into the future. I’m excited to help bring together age old insurance expertise with new ways of thinking for the benefit of our customers.”

