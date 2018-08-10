Quizzical questions: 10 August 2018
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live. Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
Need a hint? Try our clues:
The insurer posted a £6m operating loss
Clear CEO said it was a race against time to buy the business
Steve Treloar also said the insurer is developing partnerships with 150 new brokers
The scheme is aimed at commercial customers
He joins as a non-executive director
More on Insurer
POLL: VIRTUAL CALL CENTRES
Most read
- Saffron hit by £2.6m lawsuit - report
- Ghost brokers in dock after Esure and police uncover racket
- Lickens reveals “race against time” in John Ansell deal
- InsurTech Futures: Harry Franks on how the sharing economy is challenging insurance
- GWP and revenue fall at Ageas UK in H1 2018
- Profits shoot up at Hastings in the first half of 2018
- Growth for Ten amid software house move