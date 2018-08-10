Insurance Age

Quizzical questions: 10 August 2018

Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live. Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

 

Need a hint? Try our clues:

The insurer posted a £6m operating loss

Clear CEO said it was a race against time to buy the business

Steve Treloar also said the insurer is developing partnerships with 150 new brokers

The scheme is aimed at commercial customers

He joins as a non-executive director

