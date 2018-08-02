Insurance Age

GI operating profits fall at Aviva UK

down-arrow2
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Insurer’s UK COR for the first six months of 2018 slips to 94.3%.

Aviva has reported a 9% fall in operating profit for UK general insurance business to £195m.

The drop for the first half of 2018 came as net written premiums were flat at £2.11bn.

Aviva revealed that within the stable premium figures commercial business grew by 3% to £864m as personal lines dropped 2% to £1.25bn.

A further breakdown showed that personal lines motor fell the most, by 4% to £559m, while personal non-motor was unmoved at £687m.

Softening
The company stated that the motor fall reflected lower average premiums in a softening market.

In the commercial unit, motor business was also unmoved at £270m as non-motor increased by 5% to £594m.

Aviva pointed out that the non-motor uptick was due to growth in SME and global corporate specialty.

Weather
The provider’s combined operating ratio (COR) for UK general insurance in the six months worsened to 94.3% from 93.2% in the same period of 2017 which it said was mainly caused by higher costs from weather related claims.

Again a breakdown showed UK personal lines slipped to 95.2% (H1 2017: 92.9%) as UK commercial lines improved to 93% (H1 2017: 93.6%).

Overall Aviva revealed that operating profit for the group had declined by 2% to £1.44bn but it noted that stripping out the effects of disposals the figure would have risen by 4%.

Dependable
Group chief executive officer Mark Wilson commented: “During these choppy market conditions, it is reassuring that Aviva’s results are consistent, dependable and growing.

“Aviva remains financially strong with a capital surplus of £11bn.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Insurer

POLL: VIRTUAL CALL CENTRES

Most read

  1. Co-op Insurance for sale – reports
  2. ICB Group joins Verlingue
  3. GRP takes majority stake in Chesterfield-based DCJ
  4. FCA’s GDPR bill to hit almost £4m
  5. CEO Paul Geddes to leave Direct Line
  6. Aston Lark buys Michael James
  7. FCA confirms 1 November start date for affordability tests

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: