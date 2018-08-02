GI operating profits fall at Aviva UK

Insurer’s UK COR for the first six months of 2018 slips to 94.3%.

Aviva has reported a 9% fall in operating profit for UK general insurance business to £195m.

The drop for the first half of 2018 came as net written premiums were flat at £2.11bn.

Aviva revealed that within the stable premium figures commercial business grew by 3% to £864m as personal lines dropped 2% to £1.25bn.

A further breakdown showed that personal lines motor fell the most, by 4% to £559m, while personal non-motor was unmoved at £687m.

Softening

The company stated that the motor fall reflected lower average premiums in a softening market.

In the commercial unit, motor business was also unmoved at £270m as non-motor increased by 5% to £594m.

Aviva pointed out that the non-motor uptick was due to growth in SME and global corporate specialty.

Weather

The provider’s combined operating ratio (COR) for UK general insurance in the six months worsened to 94.3% from 93.2% in the same period of 2017 which it said was mainly caused by higher costs from weather related claims.

Again a breakdown showed UK personal lines slipped to 95.2% (H1 2017: 92.9%) as UK commercial lines improved to 93% (H1 2017: 93.6%).

Overall Aviva revealed that operating profit for the group had declined by 2% to £1.44bn but it noted that stripping out the effects of disposals the figure would have risen by 4%.

Dependable

Group chief executive officer Mark Wilson commented: “During these choppy market conditions, it is reassuring that Aviva’s results are consistent, dependable and growing.

“Aviva remains financially strong with a capital surplus of £11bn.”

