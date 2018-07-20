Beazley's pre-tax profit falls 64% in H1 2018

Lloyd's insurer hit by reserve strengthening in its property division and lower investment returns.

Beazley has reported a 64% drop in pre-tax profit for the half year ended 30 June 2018.

The provider posted a pre-tax profit of $57.5m (£44.1m) for the six month period, compared to $158.7m in the first half of 2017.

Beazley noted that its profit had been impacted by reserve strengthening in its property division and a lower investment return than the same period in 2017.

It added that this was caused by a marked rise in US interest rates, and that higher yields should benefit investment returns for the rest of the year.

The combined operating ratio deteriorated to 95% from the 90% achieved in H1 2017.

However the Lloyd’s insurer’s gross written premium (GWP) increased by 15% to $1.3bn (HY 2017: $1.1bn) with the property division growing the fastest posting a 25% leap.

Premiums

Andrew Horton, chief executive officer, said: “Beazley saw strong top line growth during the first half of the year, with premiums up 15%.

“Growth in premiums was strongest in our property division, where rates have risen sharply following the heavy catastrophe losses incurred by insurers and reinsurers last year.”

