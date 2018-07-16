#Insagepeople: 16 - 20 July 2018
Stay up to date with the latest people moves.
The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here.
Check in every day to see who has moved where.
Featuring: HDI Global UK, European Property Underwriting
Please bear with us as the stream can take up to 30 seconds to load.
blog comments powered by Disqus
More on Insurer
POLL: SM&CR
Most read
- Das v Asplin: Guilty three sentenced to 15 years
- Ex Rural MD Ian Barclay pops up at Ardonagh
- CII reveals 24% industry average gender pay gap
- Das v Asplin: Asplin guilty in fraud case
- Brokerbility targeting up to 10 new members
- Chubb appoints Annmarie Camp high net worth leader as Tara Parchment departs
- Simon Walker on technology, driverless cars and the future of insurance
Back to Top