End of Year Review 2025: Iprism’s Bradley Harmer

Bradley Harmer, chief commercial officer at Iprism, notes an influx of new capacity providers and MGAs entering an already saturated space and hails the promotion of Georgina Davis as a Zurich regional head at 28.

What has been your insurance/broking-related highlight of 2025?

Our biggest highlight this year has been talent. We’ve noticed an industry-wide push post-Covid to bring in more juniors, apprentices, and trainees, which is great, but importantly here at Iprism we’ve welcomed eight new team members into their first roles. That energy, hunger, and fresh perspective gives us huge optimism for the future.

What has been your biggest insurance/broking-related disappointment of 2025?

The current softening