End of Year Review 2025: Commercial Express’ Duncan Pritchard

Commercial Express founder and managing director Duncan Pritchard bemoans inconsistent claims service and suggests ‘Rizzilience: Confidence in a Changing Market’ for the 2026 Biba Conference theme.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2025?

Our highlight has been the continued growth of Commercial Express while improving the broker journey across the board.

Enhancements to our trading platform have reduced referrals and expedited service, while our strengthened claims proposition, in partnership with our TPA, has delivered a faster and more transparent experience. Broker feedback from our latest survey shows these changes are really making a difference, and that has been