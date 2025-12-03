Commercial transformation boss Flynn to leave Intact UK
Intact UK’s commercial lines chief transformation director Rob Flynn is set to become the latest senior figure to leave the business in the wake of integration with NIG, Insurance Age has learned.
Flynn took on his latest role in February 2024 ahead of the completion of the takeover of NIG and FarmWeb, having previously been SME director.
He is due to leave the business at the end of December this year.
In his most recent role at Intact, Flynn was responsible for transformation and tech enablement, plus leveraging data to drive performance.
In August 2023 he was appointed as the chair of Polaris UK, the insurance industry-owned digital trading technology provider.RSA veteran
Flynn has been
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on People
Review of the Year 2025: Jensten Group’s Jonathan Skinner
Jonathan Skinner, group markets director, Jensten Group is impressed by Dame Sue Langley becoming Lady Mayor of London; raises an eyebrow over John Neal's non moves to Aon and AIG; and predicts a composite insurer will acquire a listed Lloyd’s vehicle.
First Central confirms job cut plans
Insurer First Central has confirmed proposed plans to cut staff numbers by around 160, with most taking effect in late January 2026.
End of Year Review 2025: Ecclesiastical’s David Carey
David Carey, managing director of Ecclesiastical’s intermediary business applauds the £10m landmark reached by Insurance United Against Dementia, cautions against a one dimensional approach to risk pricing; and gets misty eyed about ‘Madchester’.
BP Marsh founder steps down as Topping takes on CEO role
Serial insurance investor Brian Marsh who founded BP Marsh & Partners has stepped down from his executive role as Dan Topping becomes CEO with immediate effect.
Momentum Equity Partners launches
Momentum Broker Solutions has created Momentum Equity Partners – backed by investor AUB – to support its appointed representatives with acquisitions and starting loans, Insurance Age can reveal.
End of Year Review 2025: Brown & Brown’s Clive Nathan
Clive Nathan, CEO of underwriting at Brown & Brown Europe, is slightly exasperated by how slow insurance is embracing AI, adopts the ‘Iceman’ moniker for darts and hails a major deal his employer signed with Hiscox.
Donaldson steps down at Prima as Axa sale completes
Ex-BGL CEO Matthew Donaldson is exiting his roles of chairman of Milan-based Prima Group and non-executive director of Prima UK, following Axa taking a 51% stake in the motor insurance specialist.
Broking Success: BG Insurance group chief operating officer Uwais Patel
BG Insurance, part of Well Dunn Group, is looking to become the number one driving instructor broker, as it targets double digit GWP, according to Uwais Patel, group chief operating officer.