Commercial transformation boss Flynn to leave Intact UK

Intact UK’s commercial lines chief transformation director Rob Flynn is set to become the latest senior figure to leave the business in the wake of integration with NIG, Insurance Age has learned.

Flynn took on his latest role in February 2024 ahead of the completion of the takeover of NIG and FarmWeb, having previously been SME director.

He is due to leave the business at the end of December this year.

In his most recent role at Intact, Flynn was responsible for transformation and tech enablement, plus leveraging data to drive performance.

In August 2023 he was appointed as the chair of Polaris UK, the insurance industry-owned digital trading technology provider.

RSA veteran

Flynn has been