Insurance Age

Commercial transformation boss Flynn to leave Intact UK

Rob Flynn

Intact UK’s commercial lines chief transformation director Rob Flynn is set to become the latest senior figure to leave the business in the wake of integration with NIG, Insurance Age has learned.

Flynn took on his latest role in February 2024 ahead of the completion of the takeover of NIG and FarmWeb, having previously been SME director.

He is due to leave the business at the end of December this year.

In his most recent role at Intact, Flynn was responsible for transformation and tech enablement, plus leveraging data to drive performance.

In August 2023 he was appointed as the chair of Polaris UK, the insurance industry-owned digital trading technology provider.

RSA veteran

Flynn has been

Dave Carey
End of Year Review 2025: Ecclesiastical’s David Carey

David Carey, managing director of Ecclesiastical’s intermediary business applauds the £10m landmark reached by Insurance United Against Dementia, cautions against a one dimensional approach to risk pricing; and gets misty eyed about ‘Madchester’.

Howard Pepper, Momentum
Momentum Equity Partners launches

Momentum Broker Solutions has created Momentum Equity Partners – backed by investor AUB – to support its appointed representatives with acquisitions and starting loans, Insurance Age can reveal.

