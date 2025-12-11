 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Podcast: Reid and Clegg present Double Indemnity – episode six, Admiral’s Henry Engelhardt

    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

For the sixth episode of Double Indemnity, Stuart Reid and Toby Clegg sit down with the Admiral CEO Emeritus Henry Engelhardt, who offers insights into why a “can do” and “think big” attitude, alongside deliberately targeting drivers paying higher premiums, was such a recipe for success at the insurer he co-founded.

 

Engelhardt, pictured centre, discusses the need to attract a younger generation into insurance, how a chance meeting with a broker helped it build its rating engine, and why one communal tin of Roses became 75 as the company grew.

Reflecting on the lessons outlined in his new book Be A Better Boss, Engelhardt also explains his disdain for consultancies and expands on the four cultural pillars Admiral built its success on: communication, equality, rewards and fun.

 

The Double Indemnity series in full:

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

More on People

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: