Podcast: Reid and Clegg present Double Indemnity – episode six, Admiral’s Henry Engelhardt

For the sixth episode of Double Indemnity, Stuart Reid and Toby Clegg sit down with the Admiral CEO Emeritus Henry Engelhardt, who offers insights into why a “can do” and “think big” attitude, alongside deliberately targeting drivers paying higher premiums, was such a recipe for success at the insurer he co-founded.

Engelhardt, pictured centre, discusses the need to attract a younger generation into insurance, how a chance meeting with a broker helped it build its rating engine, and why one communal tin of Roses became 75 as the company grew.

Reflecting on the lessons outlined in his new book Be A Better Boss, Engelhardt also explains his disdain for consultancies and expands on the four cultural pillars Admiral built its success on: communication, equality, rewards and fun.

