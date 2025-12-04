End of Year Review 2025: Granite Underwriting’s Jay Rennie

Jay Rennie, head of specialist products at Granite Underwriting, calls out the withholding of claims histories in the fleet space and dusts off the bucket hat, cagoule and samba trainers to spend an evening with Liam Gallagher.

What has been your insurance/broking-related highlight of 2025?

Without sounding too generic, it would have to be the British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference. It was a great platform for us to launch our new branding, which really did tie in with the theme of a ‘A New Era’ and gave us the launch pad for future opportunity and growth.

What has been your biggest insurance/broking-related disappointment of 2025?

We’re continuing to see ‘tactical’ approaches in the commercial space