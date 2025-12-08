End of Year Review 2025: Gambit Insurance Solutions’ Ajay Mistry

Founder and director of Gambit Insurance Solutions and co-Chair of iCAN Ajay Mistry believes small brokers need to be more assertive in the soft market and predicts at least one insurer will launch a product in which over 80% of the commercial underwriting workflow is transparently AI-driven.

Our biggest highlight in 2025 was seeing the momentum from Gambit Insurance Solutions’ launch translate into sustained growth. Completing our first full cycle of renewals - with so many clients choosing to stay with us - was a real milestone and strong proof that our sector-specific approach is delivering.

We also cemented our position as specialists in charity insurance. From running training sessions and publishing practical