 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

End of Year Review 2025: Gambit Insurance Solutions’ Ajay Mistry

Ajay Mistry - Gambit Partners
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Founder and director of Gambit Insurance Solutions and co-Chair of iCAN Ajay Mistry believes small brokers need to be more assertive in the soft market and predicts at least one insurer will launch a product in which over 80% of the commercial underwriting workflow is transparently AI-driven.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2025?

Our biggest highlight in 2025 was seeing the momentum from Gambit Insurance Solutions’ launch translate into sustained growth. Completing our first full cycle of renewals - with so many clients choosing to stay with us - was a real milestone and strong proof that our sector-specific approach is delivering.

We also cemented our position as specialists in charity insurance. From running training sessions and publishing practical

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Broker

Tim Smith
Ex-Jensten duo to launch SME MGA with Mission

Managing General Agent incubator Mission has announced that it has reached an agreement to support a new team in launching Kovrilo, a UK MGA that will provide a range of commercial insurance products tailored to SME clients.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: