Hockey named Ecclesiastical director of schemes and partnerships as Withers leaves

Ecclesiastical has hired David Hockey as director of schemes and partnerships, as Chris Withers steps down.

Hockey joins from Admiral Business, where he was CEO, and during this time he led Admiral Group’s entry into the SME market. Prior to Admiral, Hockey served as head of digital trading at Aviva.

Ecclesiastical claimed Hockey’s appointment will support its growth ambitions and vision to be the UK’s “most successful, trusted, and admired specialist insurer”.

Withers, pictured, left the specialist insurer in November following 10 years with the business. He took on the schemes and facilities director