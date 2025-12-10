 Skip to main content
Ex-Simply Business boss joins Admiral-backed SME challenger insurance provider

Dan McNally by a window with his arms crossed.
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Tide has appointed former Simply Business boss and ex-network leader Dan McNally as senior vice president and CEO of Tide Insurance Services.

Launched in 2017, Tide is a business management platform in the UK. Its insurance services business is an appointed representative of Able Insurance Services, part of Admiral Group.

McNally’s hiring has followed Tide’s recent entry into the UK business insurance market, the first set of products will be “launching soon”, in partnership with Admiral Business.

Dan’s experience across insurers, brokers, and high-growth startups will be instrumental as we scale Tide Insurance and broaden our

