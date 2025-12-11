End of Year Review 2025: Premium Credit’s Owen Thomas

Owen Thomas, chief sales officer at Premium Credit, applauds how Biba and the FCA have collaborated this year, suggests a top 5 commercial insurer might get snapped up in 2026 and predicts great things for Lee Mooney at Markel.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2025?

The way in which British Insurance Brokers’ Association and the Financial Conduct Authority have been working together.

The Biba tour of the regions (sponsored by Premium Credit) has further evidenced the collaborative working relationship and it is genuinely helpful for the whole industry. A close second would be Michelle Taylor from Aviva living her best life to The Human League at the Biba conference!

What has been your biggest