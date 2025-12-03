Review of the Year 2025: Jensten Group’s Jonathan Skinner
Jonathan Skinner, group markets director, Jensten Group is impressed by Dame Sue Langley becoming Lady Mayor of London; raises an eyebrow over John Neal's non moves to Aon and AIG; and predicts a composite insurer will acquire a listed Lloyd’s vehicle.What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2025?
Bain Capital acquiring Jensten (…which I’d say if I didn’t work for Jensten!). A ‘coming of age’ for a business with endless ambition.What has been your biggest insurance/broking related disappointment of 2025?
The self-fulfilling prophecy of our industry talking itself into a soft market.What was the M&A deal or personnel hire that raised your eyebrows the most in 2025 and why?
John Neal moving to Aon. Then AIG. Then…What was the best
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
Newbie News: Merlin Insurance Brokers
Richard O’Brian, founder and CEO of Merlin Insurance Brokers, has targeted growing the property and construction specialist broker by 80% in 2026 and already has an application in to the FCA to be fully authorised.
End of Year Review 2025: Ecclesiastical’s David Carey
David Carey, managing director of Ecclesiastical’s intermediary business applauds the £10m landmark reached by Insurance United Against Dementia, cautions against a one dimensional approach to risk pricing; and gets misty eyed about ‘Madchester’.
Clear moves into Scotland with Cairn Corporate buy
Clear Group has made its first purchase in Scotland snapping up commercial broker Cairn Corporate based in Kirkcaldy, Fife.
Consilium rolls out UK contractors all risks
Wholesale broker Consilium has launched a UK contractors’ all risks facility through its risk solutions division.
Momentum Equity Partners launches
Momentum Broker Solutions has created Momentum Equity Partners – backed by investor AUB – to support its appointed representatives with acquisitions and starting loans, Insurance Age can reveal.
Q&A: Paul Anscombe, retiring CEO of Seventeen Group
After over 40 years as a broker, Paul Anscombe is retiring from Seventeen Group this month. Ahead of his exit he shares his reflections on growing businesses from scratch, leaving the group in safe hands and why he is optimistic for the sector.
AUB takeover talks end
AUB Group, owner of Tysers, Movo and a shareholder in Momentum, has confirmed the end of sales talks with a consortium of private equity investors in a move that has knocked 17.8% off its share price.
Broking Success: BG Insurance group chief operating officer Uwais Patel
BG Insurance, part of Well Dunn Group, is looking to become the number one driving instructor broker, as it targets double digit GWP, according to Uwais Patel, group chief operating officer.