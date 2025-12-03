Review of the Year 2025: Jensten Group’s Jonathan Skinner

Jonathan Skinner, group markets director, Jensten Group is impressed by Dame Sue Langley becoming Lady Mayor of London; raises an eyebrow over John Neal's non moves to Aon and AIG; and predicts a composite insurer will acquire a listed Lloyd’s vehicle.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2025?

Bain Capital acquiring Jensten (…which I’d say if I didn’t work for Jensten!). A ‘coming of age’ for a business with endless ambition.

What has been your biggest insurance/broking related disappointment of 2025?

The self-fulfilling prophecy of our industry talking itself into a soft market.

What was the M&A deal or personnel hire that raised your eyebrows the most in 2025 and why?

John Neal moving to Aon. Then AIG. Then…

What was the best