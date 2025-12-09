JMG appoints two leaders in widened structure after recent PE investment

JMG Group has created two new leadership roles, naming Jake Fox CEO of underwriting and speciality, and Neil Forrest CEO of retail.

In October, Chicago-headquartered private equity firm GTCR completed its investment in Leeds-headquartered JMG alongside existing backer PE house Synova and the broker’s leadership team.

Fox joined in October 2015 as managing director of its professional risks business. He succeeded Nick Houghton, pictured, in 2021 as managing director responsible for the group’s then-eight broking businesses after Houghton had moved to group CEO.

Fox made the announcement on LinkedIn last week, writing: “I am