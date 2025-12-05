 Skip to main content
End of Year Review 2025: Uinsure Group’s Martin Schultheiss

Uinsure Group’s Martin Schultheiss
    • Insurance Age staff

Martin Schultheiss, Uinsure group managing director, wishes the last 12 months had seen a more stable economic landscape and predicts embedded insurance will be the norm rather than the exception by the end of 2026.

What has been your insurance and broking-related highlight of 2025? 

After several tough years, there has been a genuine return to growth conversations. The market has softened, confidence is rebuilding and firms are once again talking about profitable growth, but doing so with far more discipline than before. 

Consumer Duty has also fully embedded itself into day-to-day thinking and technology has moved from being a differentiator to a hygiene factor. The focus now is on how effectively firms use

