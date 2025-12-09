Partners& hires managing partner to wellbeing division

Partners& has hired Tom Klinkenberg from Lockton as managing partner of wellbeing, health and protection.

Klinkenberg will be responsible for leading the WH&P business, and executing the business strategy focusing on organic growth.

Reporting to Ewan MacDonald, Partners& CEO (Trading), Klinkenberg will be a member of the group executive committee.

He joins from being head of people solutions UK at Lockton and previously ran the London region for the health and solutions business at Aon.

I’m thrilled that Dan has joined the group. His care and concern for delivering the right outcomes for clients is