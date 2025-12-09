Ex-broker/MP Tracey, CII and university team up on insurance talent pilot

Former MP Craig Tracey will lead a project for the Chartered Insurance Institute as it joins forces with Birmingham City University Business School to launch a 12-month pilot programme designed to strengthen the talent pipeline into the insurance profession.

Tracey, previously the owner of Dunelm Insurance Brokers, was elected to Parliament in 2015, going on to become chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Insurance and Financial Services in 2016 but lost his seat at the 2024 general election.

According to the CII, the initiative will give BCU students structured exposure to the breadth of career opportunities across the insurance sector.

Guest lectures from insurance professionalsMentoring by