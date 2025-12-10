End of Year Review 2025: Claims Consortium Group’s Rob Stewart

Rob Stewart, commercial director at Claims Consortium Group, hails the surge of tech talent joining traditional broking groups and hopes for a ‘proper summer holiday’ next year.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2025?

Seeing collaboration move from talk to action. Brokers, insurers and suppliers working as one team to improve the customer journey – that’s when claims really deliver.

What has been your biggest insurance/broking related disappointment of 2025?

We are still too cautious about sharing data. When everyone sees the same picture, we can make faster, smarter decisions for customers. The will is there – we just need the courage.

What was the