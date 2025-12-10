End of Year Review 2025: Claims Consortium Group’s Rob Stewart
Rob Stewart, commercial director at Claims Consortium Group, hails the surge of tech talent joining traditional broking groups and hopes for a ‘proper summer holiday’ next year.What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2025?
Seeing collaboration move from talk to action. Brokers, insurers and suppliers working as one team to improve the customer journey – that’s when claims really deliver.What has been your biggest insurance/broking related disappointment of 2025?
We are still too cautious about sharing data. When everyone sees the same picture, we can make faster, smarter decisions for customers. The will is there – we just need the courage.What was the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on People
Howden hires from Gallagher to target $600m space insurance market
Howden has established a new dedicated space insurance capability led by industry veteran Clive Strickland.
End of Year Review 2025: Macbeth’s Paul Macbeth
Macbeth CEO Paul Macbeth is embarrassed by the behaviour of a small number of brokers and insurers in the soft market, and raises an eyebrow at a deal Gallagher didn’t close this year.
HSB launches hunt for new engineering MD as Dyson retires
Terry Dyson, the managing director of HSB’s engineering insurance business in the UK and Ireland, has decided to retire at the end of March 2026 after an insurance career spanning 40 years.
Ex-Simply Business boss joins Admiral-backed SME challenger insurance provider
Tide has appointed former Simply Business boss and ex-network leader Dan McNally as senior vice president and CEO of Tide Insurance Services.
JMG appoints two leaders in widened structure after recent PE investment
JMG Group has created two new leadership roles, naming Jake Fox CEO of underwriting and speciality, and Neil Forrest CEO of retail.
End of Year Review 2025: Peach’s Ryan Bendelow
Ryan Bendelow, director of commercial at Peach, is sad to see the RSA name consigned to the insurance brand graveyard, nominates Aviva’s Michelle Taylor as the insurance personality of the year, and is worried about an increase in IPT in 2026.
Partners& hires managing partner to wellbeing division
Partners& has hired Tom Klinkenberg from Lockton as managing partner of wellbeing, health and protection.
Ex-broker/MP Tracey, CII and university team up on insurance talent pilot
Former MP Craig Tracey will lead a project for the Chartered Insurance Institute as it joins forces with Birmingham City University Business School to launch a 12-month pilot programme designed to strengthen the talent pipeline into the insurance profession.