End of Year Review 2025: Macbeth’s Paul Macbeth

Macbeth CEO Paul Macbeth is embarrassed by the behaviour of a small number of brokers and insurers in the soft market, and raises an eyebrow at a deal Gallagher didn’t close this year.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2025?

Lots of positives this year, but the highlights have been our ability to attract some fantastic people to further strengthen our team, and the ongoing development of our talent. We have some outstanding younger people who I’m really excited about.

What has been your biggest insurance/broking related disappointment of 2025?

The games and politics played by a small number of brokers and insurers in a soft, aggressive market. It does