Non-Financial Misconduct rules and what they mean for the insurance Christmas party

Isabelle Macfarlane, head of London Markets at Insurance Compliance Services, outlines how incoming NFM guidelines may work in practice as we head into the busy Christmas party season.

Non-Financial Misconduct (NFM) hit the headlines recently after former Lloyd’s CEO, John Neal, exited his new AIG role before he even started, due to his former employer launching an investigation into an alleged workplace affair.

While that investigation found no wrongdoing in relation to the alleged affair, it just highlights how seriously the new management at Lloyd’s is taking the issue and is a wake-up call for the wider insurance industry that bad behaviour will get called out and does have