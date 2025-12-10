Howden hires from Gallagher to target $600m space insurance market

Howden has established a new dedicated space insurance capability led by industry veteran Clive Strickland.

This broker said the move was part of a strategy to become a leading player in the global space insurance market and will enable it to provide a full suite of insurance solutions for clients operating in the sector including satellite owners, manufacturers, launch providers, government agencies, and commercial ventures.

According to Howden’s estimates, global premiums in the space market are worth around $600m (£450m) a year and it is projected to grow around 9% a year this decade.

Proven track