Howden hires from Gallagher to target $600m space insurance market
Howden has established a new dedicated space insurance capability led by industry veteran Clive Strickland.
This broker said the move was part of a strategy to become a leading player in the global space insurance market and will enable it to provide a full suite of insurance solutions for clients operating in the sector including satellite owners, manufacturers, launch providers, government agencies, and commercial ventures.
According to Howden’s estimates, global premiums in the space market are worth around $600m (£450m) a year and it is projected to grow around 9% a year this decade.Proven track
More on Broker
End of Year Review 2025: Macbeth’s Paul Macbeth
Macbeth CEO Paul Macbeth is embarrassed by the behaviour of a small number of brokers and insurers in the soft market, and raises an eyebrow at a deal Gallagher didn’t close this year.
MGA Addept launches SME commercial legal protection solution
Addept Insurance Services has added a commercial legal protection insurance solution to its expanding portfolio of legal expense products.
‘Time:To’ named Biba conference 2026 theme
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has unveiled ‘Time:To’ as the theme for its 2026 conference to be held on 13 to 14 May next year.
Blog: Brokers must rethink their role as supply chain risk reaches new inflection point
The role of a broker is not simply to place insurance, but to help clients navigate uncertainty with confidence, including anticipating problems before they materialise, argues Nick Smallcorn, managing director of corporate and specialty risks at Clear Group.
Aviva urges brokers to educate SMEs on cyber risks
Research from Aviva has found 36% of SMEs rank cyber as their most significant risk, with the insurer urging brokers to step in as firms underestimate cyber and other disruptive risks.
Cyber insurer adds Deepfake Response Endorsement to policies
Cyber insurance specialist Coalition has added a new Deepfake Response Endorsement to its policies globally, including the UK, it has announced.
Partners& hires managing partner to wellbeing division
Partners& has hired Tom Klinkenberg from Lockton as managing partner of wellbeing, health and protection.
FCA confirms insurance rules simplification
The Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed changes to simplify its rules for brokers and insurers including ongoing training and product reviews and revealed further plans for next year.