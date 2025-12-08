End of Year Review 2025: Corin Underwriting’s Andy Hurrell

Corin Underwriting CEO Andy Hurrell outlines the view a softening market rewards discipline; raises an eyebrow about the number of MGAs doubling down on scale over specialism; and advises rather than reacting to the crowd, back your underwriting judgement.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2025?

Our highlight of 2025 was undoubtedly our AM Best Performance Assessment upgrade to PA-2 (Excellent), a recognition that reflects Corin’s insurer-level rigour and long-term stability, underpinned by A-rated capacity and independent validation.

The assessment also reinforced what we consistently hear from brokers - that Corin delivers insurer-like discipline with the responsiveness and clarity of a specialist MGA.

What has been your