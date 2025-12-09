End of Year Review 2025: Peach’s Ryan Bendelow

Ryan Bendelow, director of commercial at Peach, is sad to see the RSA name consigned to the insurance brand graveyard, nominates Aviva’s Michelle Taylor as the insurance personality of the year, and is worried about an increase in IPT in 2026.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2025?

As a small delegated-only insurer, launching and agreeing to support a total of 12 new products across the year has been an outstanding achievement for us and sets us up brilliantly for 2026.

What has been your biggest insurance/broking related disappointment of 2025?

While it was fantastic to be recognised among our larger insurer peers as a finalist in the ‘Schemes Insurer of the Year’ category at the UK Broker Awards, I was