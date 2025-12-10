HSB launches hunt for new engineering MD as Dyson retires

Terry Dyson, the managing director of HSB’s engineering insurance business in the UK and Ireland, has decided to retire at the end of March 2026 after an insurance career spanning 40 years.

HSB’s CEO Andrew Burke will now commence the formal search for Dyson’s successor, which the insurer insisted would include internal and external candidates.

Having joined HSB in 2019 from Travelers, where he had a short stint as regional distribution manager, Dyson became commercial director in 2022 leading the company’s sales, business development, partnerships and operational teams.

In 2024, he was promoted to MD of HSB’s engineering insurance business, responsible for driving growth through the