People Moves: 1 – 5 December 2025

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Renata, Axis, Arch, Westfield Specialty International and Arrowhead.

Maria Ames becomes Renata partner

Bournemouth-based broker Renata has promoted Maria Ames to partner having previously been a director.

She brings experience in the insurance and financial services sector. As a partner Ames will continue to oversee business operations, client relations and strategic partnerships, with a focus on enhancing service delivery and strengthening Renata’s nationwide presence.

