Covéa to close Glasgow and Newcastle offices

Covéa Insurance has announced a change to its regional structure that have resulted in 11 people leaving the company.

The insurer is also is set close its Glasgow and Newcastle branches at the end of August.

An email sent to brokers and seen by Insurance Age showed that, in addition to the two offices, its regional team at its Reading office will also be lost.

According to the provider the changes focus on its commercial and HNW business.

Insurance Age revealed last month that job losses were on the cards following a review of these business areas.

Simon Cooter, commercial & HNW director, commented: “While the new structure includes a significant number of newly created roles, regrettably, there remains a small number of people who have been impacted by this process.”

Mid-market

The insurer stated that it will now focus on developing its mid-market portfolio from specialist offices in Chelmsford, Birmingham, Bristol and Manchester, working with a targeted panel of brokers.

In addition, a new national service centre will be established, based in West Malling, to support non e-trade bespoke SME business.

The provider also pointed to further investment into the company’s SME business in Reading and West Malling and said brokers will see the expansion of its e-trade proposition, starting with the launch of an e-trade commercial combined product with a pilot planned for Q4.

Speaking about the changes, Covéa Insurance commercial & HNW director, Simon Cooter insisted that brokers would see very little differences in service.

Relationships

He noted: “Most brokers will see very little change to their day to day trading relationships with us – they will continue dealing with the same people and we will continue to offer all the same products supported by first class service.

“We will be working closely with those brokers who are affected directly to ensure that they can continue to trade with us successfully.”

Cooter continued: “These changes are about ensuring we continue to grow and expand the proposition that we can offer brokers and their customers.

“It is important for us to respond to changing broker needs and target our resources where we see the greatest opportunities for profitable growth.”

He also discussed increasing broker demand for e-trade solutions for more complex SME business and said that the national service centre and e-trade team expansion would give Covea the capacity to underwrite and service greater volumes of business.

Cooter added: “We’re also looking to grow our mid-market business, targeting larger and more complex risks, which is why we are focusing our regional teams on supporting brokers in winning and retaining clients typically spending £5k to £100k on their commercial insurance.

“Changes to our internal structure will also strengthen our capability for pricing, analytics and underwriting, and improve our overall operational efficiency and governance in the medium to longer term.”

