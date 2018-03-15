MCE blames Brexit as it pulls out of Republic of Ireland

Firm to stop trading in the country on 30 March.

Motorcycle specialist MCE Insurance has criticised the UK government for failing to deliver a firm position on a transitional arrangement ahead of Brexit as it pulled out of trading in the Republic of Ireland.

MCE cited ongoing uncertainty during the Brexit negotiations and its current expectation that insurers will no longer be granted Freedom of Services provided by flexible passporting arrangements as being the main drivers for a decision it described as a “devastating blow for Irish bikers”.

The firm, which acted as a broker and insurer in the country, said that it will stop trading as of 30 March but would continue to administer policies and claims until 29 March 2019. It added that it was working on a solution for claims beyond March 2019.

Staff

The UK-based business told Insurance Age that no staff will be lost due to the change and that it did not have an office in the Republic.

It declined to comment on how many policyholders would be affected.

Chief executive Julian Edwards said: “This is a bad day for the whole team at MCE, however to continue trading whilst facing into the unknown would be against our core values of professionalism and trust, and simply not fair to our valued Irish customers.

“Simply put, the Brexit vote has left us with no option but to withdraw from the Republic of Ireland.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.