Hiscox Retail boss reveals investment areas

Chief underwriting officer for Hiscox Retail, Joanne Musselle, commits to investing technology and innovation across all channels including broker.

The combined operating ratio (COR) for Hiscox Retail – which includes Hiscox UK & Ireland – was 94.6% for the full year 2017.

Chief underwriting officer Joanne Musselle said that the insurer did not publish a COR for UK & Ireland but noted that for retail the figure was within Hiscox’s target range.

According to the results the retail business’ £109.9m of profit made up the “lion’s share” of the insurer’s total.

This was though lower than in 2016 when it achieved £158.0m of profit.

The division was also the “growth engine” of the group with gross written premium up by 20.5%.

The group results saw both COR and profit deteriorate, something blamed on natural catastrophes.

Key driver

Musselle remarked that Retail looks to grow around 5% each year and stated that the “broker channel is a key driver”.

“One of the biggest things is around tech transformation,” she said, adding: “We have invested tens of millions of pounds”.

Musselle pointed to a new technology platform for brokers doing virtual business and advised that this platform will also be extended to HNW and private client brokers.

She continued: “The investment is not just around technology but also around products, proposition and service.”

The insurer is also focused on automated underwriting for smaller business products leaving its underwriters more time to spend with brokers on more complex issues.

Regulation

In the results statement Hiscox chairman Robert Childs bemoaned heavy regulation. He commented: “It’s hard not to feel tormented by regulation.”

He pointed to Brexit, the IDD and GDPR in addition to various thematic reviews global issues affecting the insurer.

And continued: “I’m all for progress, in fact one of the Hiscox maxims is ‘there is always a better way’, but implementing these changes in tandem drains resource from the day-to-day endeavours of paying claims, collecting premiums, serving our customers and investing in building our business.

“I’m sure I am not alone in appealing for some reprieve from the regulatory leapfrog while we deal with so many sizable global issues.”

ICO

This year Hiscox was taken to court by the Information Commissioner’s Office after it was accused of breaching the Data Protection Act 1998.

The insurer was found “not guilty”.

Musselle highlighted that the case, which centred around subject access requests, was centred on an investigation of one household claim.

“We are proud of our claims paying history,” she maintained. “This was about one household claim and there was nothing systemic so there was no need to change processes.”

Looking ahead Musselle observed: “The outlook for 2018 is positive. It is positive across all the areas.

“In retail it is more of the same in terms of strategy. There will be new projects to improve what we offer and we will be innovating around products and proposition and will continue digitisation for the modern age.”

