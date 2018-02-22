Steve Lewis confident RSA UK will “bounce back” in 2018

Provider "not concerned" following £116m underwriting loss in 2017.

Steve Lewis, UK chief executive officer of RSA, has stated that the provider’s focus for 2018 is to “see the UK bounce back” after it reported an underwriting loss of £116m in 2017.

“The UK result was not the one we were anticipating, but it reflects the business that we’re in,” Lewis stated, adding: “I’m comfortable with the portfolio makeup we have and I’m also confident we have the required underwriting and technical disciplines in place.”

However, he noted there would be “no complacency” and that the insurer would remain disciplined and take necessary pricing and underwriting actions.

Lewis added: “I am confident that we will see the UK’s results bounce back in 2018 and continue the improvement trajectory established over recent years.”

Losses

Meanwhile RSA UK chief financial officer Matt Hotson explained that the underwriting loss was a result of “one of the worst hurricane seasons on record” in North America.

“It’s nothing we’re concerned about as it’s the nature of the business we write in our Global Risk Solutions business, but it has had an impact on the results,” he continued.

Other reasons given for the losses were elevated large losses and claims inflation in household business, which Hotson said he expected to normalise by the end of 2018.

Hotson described the results as “overall disappointing”, but added that 2018 had started off well for the insurer and that it would achieve its medium-term ambition of a sub 94% combined ratio for the UK in the next two to three years.

Growth

RSA posted a 7% growth in personal lines net written premiums, which according to Hotson was largely due to a good result in its telematics business.

“We’re very happy with where we’ve ended up in terms of growth,” he observed.

The provider split its commercial business into two in 2016, but according to Lewis there are no plans for more structural changes.

The CEO stating that structurally the business is “where we wish it to be”.

“Like all businesses we will continue to evolve and evaluate the portfolios we have, but we have no view at this time to make any material changes,” he added.

Ogden

RSA reported it had suffered a hit of £23m due to the Ogden rate change in 2017, which came in addition to a previously announced £42m reserve release.

Lewis highlighted that RSA and the broader industry was supportive of the government’s proposition to change the mechanism by which the rate is set, saying: “We are actively engaged with encouraging the government to bring that legislation through.

“We want to see claimants appropriately compensated and at the same time we want to make sure that motor insurance remains affordable.”

He concluded: “We’re committed to ensuring that a change in the discount rate that leads to a reduction in costs gets passed back to consumers.”

