Kingfisher drives further into classic car market with Lynbrook buy

Kingfisher Insurance has bought Lynbrook Insurance to expand its presence in the classic vehicle market.

The purchase will sit alongside the Peter James Insurance brand, which Kingfisher has owned since 2017.

Lynbrook, which has been operating for more than 50 years, has specialised in classic vehicle insurance since the early 1990s. As well as classic cars, the broker’s offering includes insurance for classic motorcyles and scooters aged 15 years and older.

Deals

It is the latest motor-related purchase by Kingfisher in the past year.

The business snapped up the motorsport book of Lloyd’s broker