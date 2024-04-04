CFC partners with Biba for conference Cyber Hub

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association and CFC have collaborated to design and deliver a Cyber Hub, a new feature at the trade body’s annual conference.

Cyber Hub offering:The importance of cyber insurance and why it’s essential for any businessStrategies to effectively sell cyber insurance and overcome common client objectionsEssential components of a robust cyber policyThe future of cyber insurance including proactive cyber.

Sponsored by CFC, the hub will offer attendees an “immersive tech experience” showcasing the latest in cyber technology, expert insights, case studies and an interactive ‘beat-the-hacker’ game, Biba said.

