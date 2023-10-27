Applied Net 23: Priority number one has been, is, and will be commercial – says Europe CEO Tom Needs

Achieving parity with competitors on commercial panel size, and boosting the Epic broker base to 150 in the UK, are the twin targets for Applied Systems Europe in 2024, CEO Tom Needs has confirmed.

Needs, (pictured), reset the goals, having targeted reaching the milestone of 100 clients this year.

Speaking to Insurance Age at Applied Net 23, its annual conference being held in Las Vegas, he said the software house was on track to hit this year’s objective.

“It is customers we have won already that are in the implementation stages,” Needs explained, adding that overall