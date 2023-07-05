Howden buys Media Insurance Brokers International

Howden has bought UK and Irish film and television specialist Media Insurance Brokers International.

Operating since 1990, MIB has offices in London, Glasgow and Dublin, and offers specialist insurance products to the film, television, music and events sectors.

According to Howden, the acquisition has strong relationships with many of the leading broadcasters and media buying companies, as well as with many independent production companies.

The buyer noted the purchase, for an undisclosed sum, was part of its strategy to be “the preeminent choice” for sport and entertainment clients.

