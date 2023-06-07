Acrisure buys AR network Ten Insurance
Acrisure has bought appointed representatives network Ten Insurance Services as it progressed its network plans, and will take the offering to market as “Eleven Network”.
As previously revealed by Insurance Age, US-headquartered Acrisure hired ex-Marsh Commercial leader David Bruce as UK chief operating officer and network CEO earlier this year.
It had appointed former Broker Network and Applied Systems Europe boss Andy Fairchild as non-executive retail broking advisor and chairman networks in January 2022, when Acrisure revealed plans to set up a network in the UK.
In May 2022 the business updated that a network application was going in to the Financial
