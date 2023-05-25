FSCS slashes broker 2023/24 levy to zero

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has dropped plans to charge general insurance brokers £5.3m in 2023/24 as it cut the contribution to nil.

Last November the FSCS’s initial calculations had kept the broker bill in line with the £5.3m of levies the sector paid in 2022/23.

The cancellation of the charge to the general insurance distribution class in which brokers sit was due to the year-end surplus from 2022/23 being expected to cover the costs for the 2023/24 financial year and the FSCS not expecting any new firm failures in 2023/24.

The change of plans came as the scheme revised its estimate for overall levies in 2023/24 down from