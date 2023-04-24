Insurance Age

Nearly half of SMEs expect 2023 revenue rise – Premium Credit

Thumbs up
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

New research by Premium Credit revealed that nearly five times more SMEs expect their businesses to grow than shrink in the year ahead.

Research from the Premium Credit Insurance Index, which monitors insurance buying and how it is financed, found 49% of SMEs are predicting an increase in revenue in the next 12 months as business optimism builds.

About one in seven are forecasting revenue growth of 25% or more, according to the premium finance provider. 

Only 10% of companies questioned are predicting revenues to shrink in the year ahead, with 17% saying they will stay the same.

A quarter were unable to forecast what will

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: