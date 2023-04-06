PFS launches independent governance review amid “current challenges” with CII

The Personal Finance Society revealed an independent governance review just months after the Chartered Insurance Institute seized control of its board.

The review will be conducted by Integrity Governance and according to the PFS will be an objective, independent assessment.

It will cover the PFS CEO’s role, the PFS board’s operations and structure and advice provided to the board by both the CII governance team and other relevant CII advisors.

It will also look at the PFS board decisions taken as a result of this advice, the PFS continued adding the review will set out recommendations for how its governance structure and operations can be