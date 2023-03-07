Insurance Age

McClarrons adds marine specialist Soak Insure as AR

reef-pilot-australia-boat
North Yorkshire-based McClarrons Insurance Brokers has expanded into the marine market, taking on specialist Soak Insure as an appointed representative.

Soak Insure, launched in 2021, previously traded under McGregor’s Insurance Services, where it was founded by Simon Tonks and David McGregor.

McClarrons operates in a number of niche sectors, including high net worth, commercial, care and social welfare, and rural insurance.

According to the new principal, Soak Insure’s customer profile includes boat owners around

