Movo sets £90m target after beating 2022 goal
Movo Partnership grew from 52 appointed representative broker members and £40m of gross written premium in 2021 to 66 members and £68m GWP by the end of 2022.
The network had targeted reaching £65m GWP last year.
Movo has now set twin goals of reaching £90m GWP and 90 members in 2023.
During 2022 deals confirmed by parent company Movo Investment Group included completing the purchase of Chiltern Insurance Group, FLS General and Kidd Insurance and, as revealed by Insurance Age, buying a 50% stake in insurtech Durell.
