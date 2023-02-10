WTW achieves 3% organic broking growth in 2022
WTW has reported 3% organic growth in risk and broking revenues for 2022 boosted by a 5% rise in the final quarter of the year.
At the start of the month global competitor Aon posted 4% organic growth in commercial risk solutions business for Q4 and a 6% organic revenue uplift for the full year.
WTW’s risk and broking revenue totalled $8.75bn (£7.24bn) for the year and $952m for the quarter. Both results were lower than 2021 figures due to the impact of exchange rate movements but ahead on a constant current basis.Related Aon reports 4% commercial organic growth for Q4 2022 Gallagher completes $3.25bn Willis
