WTW achieves 3% organic broking growth in 2022

WTW has reported 3% organic growth in risk and broking revenues for 2022 boosted by a 5% rise in the final quarter of the year.

At the start of the month global competitor Aon posted 4% organic growth in commercial risk solutions business for Q4 and a 6% organic revenue uplift for the full year.

WTW’s risk and broking revenue totalled $8.75bn (£7.24bn) for the year and $952m for the quarter. Both results were lower than 2021 figures due to the impact of exchange rate movements but ahead on a constant current basis.

