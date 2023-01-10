Top 75 UK broker posts record results with near 40% organic growth
W Denis has reported a 62% leap in profits after tax to £1.83m for the year ended 30 June 2022.
The results for the Top 75 UK insurance broker also showed turnover rose organically year-on-year from £11.76m in 2021 to £16.24m in the most recent period.
In a filing at Companies House the directors for W Denis (Insurance Brokers) wrote in the strategic report section: “The 2021-2022 financial year result was a record one for our business, however, this success is routed in decisions made over the past three-four years and can be considered to be a cumulation of the hard work undertaken over
