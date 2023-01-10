Insurance Age

Top 75 UK broker posts record results with near 40% organic growth

arrows3
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

W Denis has reported a 62% leap in profits after tax to £1.83m for the year ended 30 June 2022.

The results for the Top 75 UK insurance broker also showed turnover rose organically year-on-year from £11.76m in 2021 to £16.24m in the most recent period.

In a filing at Companies House the directors for W Denis (Insurance Brokers) wrote in the strategic report section: “The 2021-2022 financial year result was a record one for our business, however, this success is routed in decisions made over the past three-four years and can be considered to be a cumulation of the hard work undertaken over

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Insight

JMG Group buys two brokers

JMG Group has snapped up Southampton-based Knightsure Insurance Brokers and T I Alexander Insurance Brokers in Bo’ness in two separate deals.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: